Alana Monteiro Releases New Music Video For Her Single“High”

The multi-talented artist captures fans' attention with her unforgettable sound and visuals.

MA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alana Monteiro , a successful model and singer, has finally released her new single titled“High.” Available for streaming on all popular platforms, this stunning is captivating fans worldwide with Alana's distinctive style and powerful singing skills. The video for High, directed with a touch of cinematic flare, showcases Alana's remarkable journey from model to singer-songwriter and her vocal prowess.Alana Monteiro, a Cape Verdean-American, has already established an impressive career at 24. She grew up in New Bedford and was exposed to the performing arts at an early age. She spent 15 years dancing and fell in love with theater. She signed with prestigious agencies in Boston and New York after a fortuitous modeling opportunity in her senior year of high school set off her career. Alana pursued acting in addition to modeling, making appearances on Orange is the New Black and Law & Order: SVU.She has produced singles including Ghosting and If the Roles Were Reversed, which have received broad praise and airplay, and is well-known for her expressive lyrics and captivating performances. Her roles in well-known movies like Someone Great and Second Act, where she co-starred with Mark Wahlberg, Gina Rodriguez, and Jennifer Lopez, have long made her familiar to fans.Alana considers her Cape Verdean ethnicity and supportive community to be major contributors to her success. Her hometown of New Bedford and the support of her family-especially her father, Allan Monteiro, who has been there for her no matter what-serve as sources of inspiration for her.Her unadulterated ability, unwavering passion, and interaction with her fans have propelled Alana to a quick ascent in the music business. Today, she has over 6 million followers on Instagram alone. Alana's star power keeps growing thanks to recent appearances in South Coast Today and Broadway World.Learn more about Alana Monteiro at .Listen to Alana Monteiro's latest hits on:SoundCloud:Apple Music:Spotify:For updates, follow Alana Monteiro on Social Media:Instagram @alanaamonteiro_YouTube @AlanaMonteiroMusicFacebook @AlanaMonteiroMusicTwitter @ImAlanaMonteiroWatch the Official Music Video of“High” by Alana Monteiro on YouTube at

