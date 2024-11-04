Canada Sends NASAMS Air Defense System To Ukraine - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime of Canada Justin Trudeau have discussed further cooperation in organizing the second Peace Summit and defense support.

Zelensky announced this on social X , Ukrinform reports.

“I spoke with the Prime Minister of Canada. I'm grateful to Justin Trudeau, his team, and everyone involved for successfully hosting the thematic on the fourth point of the Peace Formula, 'Release of Prisoners and Deported Persons,' held in Montreal on October 30-31. The next step should be preparing a final document-the Peace Plan-summarizing the results of all thematic conferences,” Zelensky wrote.

The President noted they discussed further cooperation in organizing the Second Peace Summit and involving countries from the Global South in this effort.

“Additionally, the Prime Minister announced that Canada will be sending the first NASAMS air defense system it ordered for Ukraine. We expect to receive it by the end of this year,” the President noted.

Zelensky and Trudeau also discussed continued defense support for Ukraine, the situation on the battlefield, and particularly North Korea's involvement in the war, and coordinated cooperation in the framework of Canada's upcoming G7 presidency next year.

As reported, Canada last year joined the order placed by the United States for the production of 10 NASAMS systems.