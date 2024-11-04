Oil Prices Surge As OPEC+ Delays Production Increase

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The global oil experienced a significant upturn on Monday, November 4, 2024. oil prices rose for the fourth consecutive day, driven by reports that OPEC+ had decided to postpone its planned production increase.



This development has sparked renewed interest in the commodity's future trajectory. crude, the international benchmark, saw a notable increase in its most liquid contracts.



December futures climbed 2.70% to reach $75.08 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange in London. This surge reflects growing market confidence in oil's near-term prospects.



Similarly, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December delivery rose by 2.84%. The price settled at $71.47 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



This parallel increase underscores the global nature of the oil market's response to OPEC+ decisions. The catalyst for this price movement was OPEC+ 's announcement on Sunday.







The organization stated it would extend its current production cut of 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) into December. This decision came as a surprise to many market observers.

OPEC+ Adjusts Production Strategy

OPEC+ had originally planned to increase production by 180,000 bpd in December. However, concerns about weak demand and falling prices led to a reconsideration of this strategy.



The group had already postponed a similar increase scheduled for October. Recent economic data has heightened OPEC+'s worries about adding more supply to the market.



Sources close to the organization revealed these concerns to Reuters last week. The decision to delay the increase was made after consultations among member ministers.



Despite these production cuts, OPEC's overall output saw a slight recovery in October. This increase was primarily due to Libya resolving internal political issues.



However, Iraq's efforts to comply with promised cuts limited the overall production gain. The oil market is also keeping a close eye on the upcoming U.S. elections.



Recent polls show candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in a tight race. Analysts expect the final result may not be known for several days after voting concludes.



Ongoing tensions in the Middle East continue to influence oil prices . The situation remains a key factor in market sentiment and price volatility. Traders are closely monitoring developments in this region for potential impacts on global oil supply.

MENAFN04112024007421016031ID1108850295