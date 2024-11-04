عربي


India Aided Surgical Unit In Batticaloa Hospital Inaugurated

11/4/2024 2:26:14 PM

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Colombo November 4: The Indian High Commissioner, Santosh Jha and Secretary of the Sri Lankan Ministry of Health, Dr. P. G. Mahipala jointly inaugurated new Surgical Unit at the Batticaloa Teaching Hospital built with Indian grant assistance of over SLR 300 million.

The unit is expected to reduce waiting lists for surgeries at the hospital by 50% and benefit nearly 5000 new patients each year.

