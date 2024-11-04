India Aided Surgical Unit In Batticaloa Hospital Inaugurated
Date
11/4/2024 2:26:14 PM
(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia)
Colombo November 4: The Indian High Commissioner, Santosh Jha and Secretary of the Sri Lankan Ministry of Health, Dr. P. G. Mahipala jointly inaugurated new Surgical Unit at the Batticaloa Teaching Hospital built with Indian grant assistance of over SLR 300 million.
The unit is expected to reduce waiting lists for surgeries at the hospital by 50% and benefit nearly 5000 new patients each year.
END
ADVERTISEMENT
MENAFN04112024000191011043ID1108849564
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.