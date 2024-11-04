Old Trapper Is Official Partner Of 2024 Fort Myers Tip Off

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Old Trapper today announced that the beef jerky and meat snacks brand is an Official Partner of the 2024 Fort Myers Tip-Off. , which is scheduled for Thanksgiving week from November 25-27 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers, Fla.

The four Beach Division games, set for Nov. 25 and 27 will take place at 6 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m., with FS1 providing nationally televised coverage of all four contests. Michigan will face Virginia Tech at 6 p.m. in the first semifinal on Nov. 25, with Xavier and South Carolina squaring off at 8:30 p.m. Third place and championship contests will take place on Nov. 27.

For the 2024 sponsorship, Old Trapper is introducing an exciting new time-out activation where one lucky fan will be chosen to take the court and attempt a layup, free throw, and 3-point shot, with a chance to win Old Trapper jerky and swag. Additionally, before each game, a fan will be selected to present the official game ball and receive Old Trapper jerky as a special prize.

“We're excited to be sponsoring the Fort Myers Tip-Off for the fourth consecutive year,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper.“Supporting college basketball and connecting with passionate fans is something we look forward to each year. We're proud to continue fueling fans and athletes alike with our beef jerky.”

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit .

