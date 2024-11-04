Global Semiconductor Industry Policies And Supply Chain Ecosystems Analysis Report 2024: Assess Manufacturing Environments Across 6 Critical Dimensions, Helping Market Leaders Make Informed Decisions
Date
11/4/2024 11:00:50 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Semiconductor industry Policies and supply chain Ecosystems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers a deep dive into preferential semiconductor policies across major regions, including the United States, European Union, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and India, along with a detailed breakdown of their supply chain ecosystems.
With global supply chain disruptions and rising geopolitical tensions reshaping markets, nations are aggressively rolling out incentive policies to develop local semiconductor industries. Their goals: achieve greater self-sufficiency, secure strategic resources, and boost global competitiveness. Seizing this moment, leading Taiwanese wafer foundries - such as TSMC, UMC, Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC), and Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) - are becoming key players in these national initiatives, strategically expanding their presence worldwide.
It also provides a framework for evaluating how these countries assess manufacturing environments across six critical dimensions, helping industry leaders make informed decisions when planning overseas semiconductor investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Development of the Wafer Foundry Industry
1.1 Taiwan Accounts for 80% of the Top 10 Global Pure-Play Foundries in 2023
1.2 Divergence in Capacity Utilization Between 12- and 8-inch Wafer Fabs
2. Global Semiconductor Industry Policies
2.1 US CHIPS Act Boosts Domestic Semiconductor Production
2.2 China Fosters Semiconductor Growth through Domestic Demand
2.3 Japan Partners with US and Taiwan to Revitalize Its Semiconductor Industry
2.4 EU Provides Subsidies to Strengthen Local Manufacturing
3. Impact of Geopolitics on Taiwan's Wafer Foundries
3.1 Short-term Gains for Taiwanese Firms Amid US-China Tensions
3.2 Local Market Demand Worldwide Drives Taiwan's Overseas Expansion
4. Taiwanese Foundries' Site Selection Assessment for Overseas Expansion
4.1 Geopolitical and Energy Concerns Fuel Taiwan's Overseas Expansion
4.2 Balancing Construction Costs with Political and Economic Considerations
4.2.1 Local Customer Support
4.2.2 Infrastructure Adequacy
4.2.3 Supply Chain Completeness
4.2.4 Local Government Policy Support
4.2.5 Talent Supply
4.2.6 Cost
4.3 The US, Japan, and the EU as Top Choices for Overseas Expansion
5. The Analyst's Perspective
Appendix
List of Companies
List of Tables
Table 1: Top 10 Global Pure-Play Foundries, 2023
Table 2: Evaluation Criteria for Overseas Expansion Plans by Foundries
Table 3: Assessment of Local Customer Demand in Evaluated Countries
Table 4: Infrastructure Assessment of Evaluated Countries
Table 5: Evaluation of Semiconductor Policies by Country
Table 6: Facility Operating Cost Comparison by Country
Table 7: Comprehensive Evaluation of Overseas Manufacturing Sites
List of Figures
Figure 1: Major Taiwanese Wafer Foundries' Factory Distribution
Figure 2: Taiwanese Wafer Foundries' Capacity Utilization, 1Q 2022 - 1Q 2024
Figure 3: PSMC Revenue by Region, 2021 - 2023
Figure 4: VIS Revenue by Region, 1Q 2021 - 1Q 2024
Figure 5: SMIC North American Revenue Share, 1Q 2021 - 1Q 2024
Figure 6: India's Semiconductor Supply Chain Ecosystem
Figure 7: Singapore's Semiconductor Supply Chain Ecosystem
Figure 8: Japan's Semiconductor Supply Chain Ecosystem
Figure 9: US Semiconductor Supply Chain Ecosystem
Figure 10: EU Semiconductor Supply Chain Ecosystem
Competitive Landscape
ABB AEMtec Air Liquide AMD Amko AMS AG Ansys Apple Applied Materials Ardentec ASE Technology ASML AWS BASF BMW Bosch Broadcom Cadence Continental Device India DB Hitek Denso Dow Inc DuPont elnfochips Entegris ESMC Ford FormFactor Inc Foxconn Fujifilm Electronics General Motors GlobalFoundries GlobalWafers Google HCL Hitachi Hua Hong Semiconductor IBM Imagination Technologies Infineon Intel Interchip Intex Technologies IQE iROC Technologies JASM JCET JEOL JSR Keysight Kioxia KLA Komatsu LAM Research Mahindra & Mahindra Masamb Electronics Systems Mazda MediaTek Mega Chips Mercedes-Benz Merck Micromax Informatics Micron Microsoft Mitsubishi MosChip MunEDA NEC Nexchip Nexchip Semiconductor Nissan Nordic Semiconductor NSTC NuFlare Technology Nuvoton Technology Nvidia NXP ON Semiconductor PacTech PSMC Qualcomm Rapidus Renesas Samsung Schneider Electric SE Screen Shin-Etsu Chemical Siemens Silicon Labs Siltronic AG Skyworks Solutions SMIC Soitec Solvay SA Sony SPEL Semiconductor SSMC ST Engineering STMicro Sumco Synopsys Tata Motors TCS Tesla TI Tokyo Electron Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Toshiba Tower Semiconductor Toyota TPSCo TSMC UMC Venture Corporation VIS Volkswagen VSMC Win Semiconductors Wipro Yamazaki Mazak
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN04112024004107003653ID1108848993
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.