Maroon 5 To Perform At Lusail International Circuit For F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024

Doha, Qatar: With just weeks to go until the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2024 descends upon Lusail International Circuit (LIC), organisers have today announced that none other than global pop rock icons, Maroon 5, will headline the post-race extravaganza on Sunday, December 1, bringing this year's Grand Prix to a breath-taking finale.

The multi-platinum, multi-award winning five-piece are one of the most globally recognised bands on the planet, having sold over 98 million albums and 750 million singles, as well as racking up an astonishing 22 billion combined streams on Spotify.

Since scooping their first GRAMMY in 2005 for Best New Artist, the LA-based hit makers have released a series of consecutive global chart smashes including 'This Love', 'Sunday Morning', 'Moves Like Jagger', 'Payphone', 'Sugar' and 'Maps', their generation-defining style of hypnotic pop rock securing them a place in the hearts of pop lovers the world-over.



Fans attending the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2024 can catch Maroon 5 live on Sunday night with either a single-day Sunday ticket or a three-day event ticket. For those enjoying the event through LIC's hospitality packages, VIP access to the concert is included on the same basis, offering an exclusive concert experience on Sunday night.

Taking to the stage at the circuit's state-of-the-art concert area, the band will light up LIC after Sunday's nail-biting Grand Prix, the penultimate date in this year's Formula 1 calendar, which will see teams and drivers battle it out ahead of the season-finale.

Maroon 5's headline concert in Qatar is another ringing endorsement of LIC's status as a world-class hub for motorsport and entertainment, - its bespoke and luxurious facilities attracting fans from the Gulf and the rest of the world.



