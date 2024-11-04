Türkiye's BIST 100 opens Monday’s session lower

(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock index, known as the BIST 100, opened at 8,862.49 points on Monday, reflecting a slight decline of 0.25 percent or 22.51 points compared to its previous close. This modest drop signals ongoing fluctuations in the market as investors react to various economic indicators and global trends. The BIST 100 had experienced a positive performance on Friday, when it gained 0.24 percent to reach 8,885.00 points, indicating some resilience in the Turkish despite prevailing economic uncertainties.



On Friday, the trading volume on Borsa Istanbul was notable, reaching 76 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD2.22 billion. This substantial transaction volume highlights the active participation of investors in the market, despite the recent fluctuations. Market analysts suggest that the increase in trading activity may be indicative of investor sentiment, with some viewing the current market conditions as an opportunity for strategic investments.



As for the currency market, the exchange rates were reported with the USD/TRY at 34.3085 as of 09:57 a.m. local time (0657 GMT). Meanwhile, the EUR/TRY rate was recorded at 37.4083, and the GBP/TRY traded at 44.6059. These rates reflect ongoing pressures on the Turkish lira, influenced by various domestic and international economic factors, including inflation and monetary policy decisions.



In the commodities market, the price of gold remains a significant focus, trading at USD2,749.30 per ounce. Additionally, Brent crude oil prices hovered around USD74.34 per barrel, reflecting the complexities of the global energy market. Investors closely monitor these commodities, as fluctuations in their prices can impact inflation and economic stability in Türkiye and beyond, making them critical indicators for market participants.

