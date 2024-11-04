The Newest 'Jewels Of The World' Debuts Riyadh

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

The first edition of Jewels of the World was officially inaugurated by Krayem AlEnazi, President of the National committee for Precious Metals and Gemstones – Federation of Saudi Chambers on 3rd November.

Taking place at Hilton Riyadh Hotel and Residences, the captivating four-day show will see Saudi Arabia's trendsetters, jewellery collectors and industry leaders come together during the first event of its kind this Riyadh Season, as it raises the bar for artistic mastery and creativity in the capital.

Open to the public until 6th November, Jewels of the World features an array of magnificent creations from both independent designers and illustrious jewellery houses alike. Visitors can discover unique masterpieces and rare gemstones, innovative techniques, and meticulous attention to detail.

From exquisite, traditional sets with the finest diamonds of all shapes and sizes, vibrant sapphires, rubies and emeralds, to natural pearls and contemporary fine jewellery pieces that are icons of our time, Jewels of the World captures the essence of Arabia, Asia, Europe and beyond, bringing the beauty of jewels to life through a shared passion for crafting the extraordinary.

Fifth generation jeweller Araya crafts only 100 wearable art pieces from its private atelier each year, and steals the show with its bespoke Diamond Lozenge and Emerald Necklace that features a staggering 439.31 carats of emeralds set off by 33.33 carats of diamonds. Nsouli Jewelry's artistry will shine with its timeless Emerald Diamond Necklace, a statement high jewellery piece that embraces beauty in its purest form and embodies the timelessness and elegance of the house.

Other highlights at the show include tech guru-turned jeweller Tariq Riaz's creations, diamond-encrusted fine jewellery which through ingeniously designed mechanisms expands to ensure a perfect fit that moves with you, Etho Maria's exquisite high jewellery – the more elaborate of which take over 1,000 hours to craft by hand, and Nafees Jewellers' bold approach and couture designs that transcend borders.

House of Gems, JH Jewellers, K Lalita, LIDA Diamond, Nado's Jewellery, Panchoo Jewels, Raaya Fine Jewellery, Rakyans Fine Jewellery, Renée Jewellers, RK Jewellers, Rose, Rosetta Jewels, SJ Solitaire Jewels, Terzihan, Dani by Daniel K, Gems & Jewel Palace and Tijoree Jewellery will also be exhibiting, among others.

Tags#Jewels of The World #Riyadh