Zverev To 'Let The Results Come' As He Seeks First Grand Slam Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: Alexander Zverev said he will“let the results come to me” as he targets a first Grand Slam trophy of his career in 2025.

The 27-year-old German won the Paris Masters yesterday by comprehensively beating France's Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-2, to earn the seventh ATP 1000-level title of his career.

However, the new world number two has not won one of tennis' four majors, finishing as runner-up at the French Open in 2024 and the US Open in 2020.“I have goals, for sure. I think the goals are quite obvious for everyone,” the Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist said yesterday.

“For me, right now, it's about improving my game. And the results, I will let the results come to me.

“I cannot force the results. I didn't come here this week thinking 'Oh, I for sure want to win this tournament'. No, I want to improve, I want to get better.

“This is a process of a few months, and I'm improving for next year already hopefully.”

After suffering an ankle injury in the semi-final of Roland Garros in 2022, Zverev's return to the top has been slow.

In that time, Italian world number one Jannik Sinner and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz have taken up the mantle of Grand Slam kings.

The duo shared two Grand Slam titles each in 2024, with Alcaraz besting Zverev in five sets at the French Open in June.

But, Zverev, who also won the Rome Open Masters title in May, reached 66 match wins on Sunday, overtaking Sinner as the player with the most victories over the course of the year and supplanting Alcaraz as the world number two.

To reach number one, Zverev said would require winning majors.

“I think it's very difficult to be world number one without winning a Slam,” he said.

“I had the chance in 2022 if I would have not gotten injured...

“You have to win Grand Slams to become world number one. I'm world number two now, but I'm 3,000 points away from Jannik.

“I think without the Grand Slams and without the points of the Grand Slams, it's not possible anymore.”

Zverev will take part in the ATP Finals in Turin from November 10-17, where he will be seeking a third title at the season-ending showpiece that brings together the eight best players in the world.