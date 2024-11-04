Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft Acquires Office Building In Linz
Fabasoft acquires office building in Linz
Linz, 4 November 2024 – Fabasoft AG and some of its affiliated companies already had their registered office at Honauerstrasse 2 and 4, 4020 Linz. Now this location is being strengthened by Fabasoft's Acquisition of the office building. The newly founded project company Hon24 Immobilien GmbH (sole shareholder Fabasoft AG) signed the purchase agreement with the previous owner on 30 October 2024 for a purchase price of EUR 15 million.
A partial amount of EUR 12 million will be financed independently by the project company at matching maturities. Fabasoft AG has promised a subsidy of EUR 4 million for the remaining amount plus additional fees (land transfer tax, court registration fee for ownership and lien).
The purchase agreement is to be entered in the land registry as soon as possible.
About Fabasoft:
Fabasoft is one of the leading software product companies and cloud service providers for digital document, process and records management in Europe. With the unique Ecosystem Fabasoft PROCECO, Fabasoft unites powerful digital solutions for document-intensive business processes. Numerous well-known private enterprises and public-sector organizations have trusted in the quality and experience of Fabasoft for over three decades.
Linz, 4 November 2024
Klaus Fahrnberger, Investor Relations Manager
E-Mail: ..., Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62 0
