(MENAFN) As the Israeli offensive against Gaza reaches its 394th day, the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate, with reports indicating that 32 Palestinians have lost their lives in recent across the region. The Euro-Med Monitor has emphasized that Israeli forces are actively pursuing a strategy to displace Palestinians, forcibly uprooting them from their homes while committing acts of violence against civilians in their residences and shelters. This systematic campaign is exacerbated by a strict blockade that has halted the entry of aid and essential goods into northern Gaza for an entire month, deepening the crisis for the affected population.



One particularly harrowing event involved Israeli forces targeting civilians who were attempting to recover the bodies of those killed in earlier raids in Jabalya. Amidst these operations, there were urgent requests for assistance from Civil Defense teams to reach the northern Gaza Strip, where conditions are dire.



Medical sources have reported that, among the most recent casualties, 13 Palestinians were killed in the northern Gaza Strip since dawn the previous day. In Beit Lahia, airstrikes struck a residential building, resulting in the deaths of five individuals and injuries to others. Additional fatalities included five people in shelling incidents that hit Jabalia al-Balad and Jabalia al-Nazlah, with two others killed in the al-Sudaniya area.



The Israeli military has significantly ramped up its offensive, conducting numerous airstrikes on Jabalia camp and Beit Lahia, alongside heavy artillery fire. In a particularly destructive move, Israeli forces detonated residential buildings in the Jabalia refugee camp early yesterday. As bombardments continue, Israeli military vehicles have advanced towards Al-Fakhoura School, located west of the Jabalia refugee camp, and have been launching heavy shells in that area.



The impact of this ongoing violence is especially devastating for children, with UNICEF's executive director reporting that 50 children have been killed in Jabalia over the past 48 hours alone. The continuous assaults and targeted violence have intensified the already critical humanitarian crisis in Gaza, leaving countless individuals in urgent need of aid and protection as the conflict persists without resolution.

