Defense Forces Shoot Down All Drones Attacking Kyiv Overnight
11/4/2024 12:11:09 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the night, Ukraine's Defense Forces shot down all Russian drones that attacked Kyiv.
This was reported by Ukrinform, citing the Kyiv City Military Administration .
"The enemy used their usual tactics but once again failed to achieve their goal - our defense forces made every effort to intercept all enemy UAVs," the statement reads.
It was noted that debris from the drones fell in Kyiv's Obolon and Desnianskyi districts, sparking small fires in open areas involving grass and ground cover. No casualties or structural damage were reported.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces launched strike drones.
