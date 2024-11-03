(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation, has issued a stark warning about Vice President Kamala Harris' approach to religious issues. During a Virtual Faith Roundtable held on Friday, Roberts characterized Harris as the most anti-faith presidential candidate in American history.



The conservative think tank leader expressed grave concerns about the potential impact of a Harris-Walz administration on religious liberty. Roberts warned that Christians could lose their ability to worship freely if the ticket prevails in the upcoming election.



To illustrate his point, Roberts cited a recent incident at a Harris rally. When attendees shouted phrases like "Christ is King," Harris reportedly suggested they were at the wrong event. Roberts interpreted this as evidence of her hostility towards religion.



The Heritage Foundation president outlined several areas of concern. He predicted that a Harris administration would expand abortion access if Democrats gain control of Congress. Roberts also warned of potential restrictions on free speech, particularly for religious individuals and media organizations.







These comments come just four days before the 2024 presidential election. Current polls show a tight race between Harris-Walz and the Republican ticket of Trump-Vance. The RealClearPolitics average gives Trump a narrow 0.3% lead nationally.



Roberts addressed concerns some Christians have about supporting Trump. He urged faith voters not to "sit on the sidelines," reminding them they're "electing a president, not a pastor." This appeal comes in light of a study suggesting 32 million self-identified Christians might abstain from voting.

Heritage Chief Says Kamala Harris is the Most Anti-Faith Candidate in U.S. History

On abortion policy, Roberts attempted to reassure pro-life voters about Trump's stance. Despite Trump's recent comments on leaving abortion to the states, Roberts expressed cautious optimism about a Trump-Vance administration maintaining a pro-life position.



The Heritage Foundation leader predicted that a Trump victory would likely result in pro-life appointments throughout the administration. He described the pro-life movement as a vital part of Trump's political coalition.



As the election approaches, both campaigns are making final pushes in battleground states. The RealClearPolitics "no toss-up" map currently projects 287 electoral votes for Trump and 251 for Harris, highlighting the race's competitiveness.

