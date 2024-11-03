SSIF Unveils Real Estate Investment Portal

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 3 (Petra) - The Social Security Fund (SSIF) has launched an portal offering a range of investment opportunities for lands owned by the Social Security Corporation in prime strategic locations.The initiative, announced by the SSIF on Sunday, aims to foster private sector partnerships for new projects and multi-use facilities, diversifying the fund's real estate portfolio and enhancing infrastructure, which will stimulate economic growth across Jordan's governorates.In its initial phase, the portal lists 14 investment opportunities featuring land plots of various sizes designated for commercial, residential, and agricultural use in Amman, Zarqa, Ajloun, and Aqaba. Each listing provides information on plot locations, sizes, and classifications, allowing investors to assess options for launching new ventures.The portal will be expanded in phases, with future updates to include additional land investment opportunities and rental options for commercial spaces in SSIF complexes across multiple governorates.Investors are encouraged to explore the portal at [].As of the end of the third quarter this year, the SSIF's real estate investment portfolio reached a value of JD872 million, encompassing lands and commercial complexes, with some properties leased on a long-term basis through the BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) model.