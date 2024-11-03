Jordan Armed Forces Thwart Smuggling Attempt On Eastern Border

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 3 (Petra) -- A military source within the General Command of the Jordan - Arab Army, reported that the Eastern Military Region, in collaboration with military security services and the Anti-Narcotics Department, successfully intercepted infiltration and smuggling attempts along Jordan's eastern border at dawn on Sunday.According to the source, these attempts began in the early hours, as multiple groups sought to cross the border, exploiting adverse weather conditions and dense fog on the eastern frontier. Applying standard rules of engagement, the Armed Forces responded, leading to the death of one smuggler while the remaining individuals retreated into Syrian territory. Confiscated items found in the possession of the smuggler were handed over to the relevant authorities for further processing.The source underscored the Jordan Armed Forces' ongoing commitment to deploying their full range of capabilities to prevent infiltration and smuggling efforts, reinforcing the security and stability of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.