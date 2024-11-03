Russia's War Casualty Toll Up By 1,410 In Past Day
11/3/2024 2:10:51 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses the Russian invasion forces have suffered in Ukraine are estimated at 699,090, including 1,410 killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.
That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.
Also, Ukraine's defenders have destroyed 9,182 (+12) Russian tanks, 18,523 (+36) armored fighting vehivles, 20,086 (+10) artillery systems, 1,244 multiple rocket launchers, 994 air defense systems, 369 warplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,187 (+70) UAVs, 2,629 (+1) cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 28,160 (+46) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,584 (+1) units of specialized equipment.
The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a series of explosions rang out in temporarily occupied Crimea overnight Sunday.
