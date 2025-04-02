NZ’S Pacer Duffy Tops Bowling Chart In ICC T20I Rankings

MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, April 2 (IANS) New Zealand seam bowler Jacob Duffy has grabbed the top spot in the ICC Men's T20I bowling rankings after playing a useful part in his team's comprehensive victory in the last match against Pakistan in Wellington for a 4-1 series win.

Duffy leapfrogged West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein to reach the top, following a phenomenal series against Pakistan, where he took a staggering 13 wickets at an average of just 8.38, spearheading New Zealand to a commanding 4-1 series victory.

The pacer gained seven spots last week to be ranked joint-fifth with Adam Zampa and this week overtook Wanindu Hasaranga, Adil Rashid and Varun Chakravarthy apart from Hosein.

It is the first time Duffy has held the No.1 bowler ranking in any format and the right-armer is the first New Zealander to hold the premier bowling ranking in men's T20I cricket since Ish Sodhi in 2018.

Top-order batter Tim Seifert also reached new heights, breaking into the top 10 of the T20I batter rankings, Australia's Travis Head.

Seifert's consistency throughout the Pakistan series, where he amassed 249 runs at an average of 62.25, saw him achieving a career-best-equalling eighth position among batters after smashing an unbeaten 97 off 38 balls with six fours and 10 sixes in the series finale.

Seifert's opening partner Finn Allen has pushed up one spot to 15th in the T20I batter rankings.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Neesham made significant strides surging 14 places to 30th after his impactful performances with both bat and ball, in the all-rounder list, led by India's Hardik Pandya.

In the ODI batting rankings, Mark Chapman's match-winning 132 off 111 deliveries with 13 fours and six sixes has helped him advance 24 places to 78th position while Pakistan batter Salman Agha has moved up six places to 37th after a knock of 58.

In the ODI bowling rankings, Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf has moved back towards the top 10, progressing nine slots to 16th position after taking two for 38 while Naseem Shah is up one place to 42nd.

New Zealand fast bowlers William O'Rourke (up 15 places to 56th) and Duffy (up 14 places to 95th) have also moved up the list.