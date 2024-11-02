Minor Girls Raped In Two Separate Incidents In West Bengal

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 2 (IANS) Two episodes pertaining to the rape of minor girls have been reported from two districts of West Bengal on Saturday -- the first at Kumargram in Alipurduar district, and the second at Domkal in Murshidabad district.

The victim in Kumargram is a nine-year-old minor, who was first allegedly abducted by the accused while she was swimming in a river.

Later, she was allegedly raped by the accused, who was known to the victim.

She was spotted at a secluded place, profusely bleeding from her private parts.

Based on the complaint by the victim's parents, the accused person has been arrested by the police on Saturday afternoon.

The minor girl is currently under treatment at Alipurduar District Hospital, and her condition has been reported to be critical. The accused is likely to be presented at a court soon.

In another incident, a middle-aged person has been arrested at Domkol in Murshidabad district -- also on Saturday -- on charges of raping a seven-year-old minor girl.

As per the complaint of the victim's parents, the accused person, who is a relative of the family, lured the victim minor with chocolates to come to her room and there raped her on Thursday night.

According to the complaint lodged by the police, initially the girl was in a state of mental shock and did not confine anything to her parents. However, after being persuaded, finally she confided everything to her mother late Friday night.

The parents lodged a police complaint on Saturday following which the accused was arrested.

The state of West Bengal has been in news for the last three months over repeated reports of rape, rape-murders, with the victims in many cases being minor.

The most talked-about tragedy on this count was the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises in August this year.