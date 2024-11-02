Qatar Reiterates Commitment To Supporting International Efforts To Consolidate Human Rights Principles

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar reaffirmed its commitment to advancing global efforts to uphold, respect, and protect human rights universally. It pledged to continue its active cooperation and multilateral engagement with international partners to accelerate the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, emphasizing its dedication to maintaining the proactive and constructive role it played in its previous tenure on the Human Rights Council.

Qatar stressed its commitment to working with member states to empower the Council in achieving its noble objectives.

This statement was delivered by Qatar's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly's general discussion on the Human Rights Council's report at UN headquarters in New York.

Her Excellency noted that Qatar was recently elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2025-2027 term, an honor that underscores the trust and respect the international community holds for Qatar. She remarked that this victory reflects Qatar's reputation as a credible and effective international partner.

She added that Qatar's policy fundamentally prioritizes respect, promotion, and protection of human rights, with human development at the core of its agenda. This focus is embedded within a robust constitutional and legislative framework that enshrines human rights and fundamental freedoms for all.

HE Sheikha Alya Al Thani highlighted Qatar's commitment to the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) as a valuable mechanism to assess progress, address challenges, and share best practices in human rights. She confirmed that Qatar will present its fourth national report to the UPR Working Group during its 47th session in Geneva this November.

She further emphasized Qatar's ongoing support for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and expressed anticipation for continued collaboration. Qatar takes pride in hosting the UN Human Rights Training and Documentation Centre for South-West Asia and the Arab Region since 2009, a center that has effectively responded to regional needs and made significant strides in promoting human rights.

Touching on the Palestinian situation, HE Sheikha Alya condemned the severe and ongoing violations faced by the Palestinian people, who continue to endure devastating conditions due to the current Israeli aggression on Gaza. Referring to the Human Rights Council's report, she underscored the Council's grave concern over the humanitarian, social, and economic crisis in Gaza, exacerbated by repeated Israeli military operations.

Her Excellency reiterated Qatar's strong condemnation of these violations, characterizing them as clear breaches of international humanitarian and human rights laws. She also reaffirmed Qatar's denunciation of all acts targeting civilians and any attempts at forced displacement of the Palestinian people from Gaza.