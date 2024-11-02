OAPEC Chief Underlines Support For Bloc-Related Businesses

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Organization of Arab Exporting Countries (OAPEC) Jamal Al-Loughani on Saturday stressed the significance of supporting companies emanating from the organization, thus contributing to their growth, prosperity and goals.

This came in a press release issued by the organization following its chief's chairmanship of a coordinative meeting of OAPEC-related oil companies, held in Cairo on Saturday.

He told the meeting that it was essential to build on the previous meetings in order to look into possible cooperation between them and the member countries' similar national businesses.

The OAPEC chief pointed out that the organization had clinched a contract with a leading world consulting company to develop and restructure the organization with a view to keeping abreast of advancement in the global energy market. (end)

