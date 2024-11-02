OAPEC Chief Underlines Support For Bloc-Related Businesses
Date
11/2/2024 9:10:40 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
CAIRO, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Organization of Arab petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) Jamal Al-Loughani on Saturday stressed the significance of supporting companies emanating from the organization, thus contributing to their growth, prosperity and goals.
This came in a press release issued by the organization following its chief's chairmanship of a coordinative meeting of OAPEC-related oil companies, held in Cairo on Saturday.
He told the meeting that it was essential to build on the previous meetings in order to look into possible cooperation between them and the member countries' similar national businesses.
The OAPEC chief pointed out that the organization had clinched a contract with a leading world consulting company to develop and restructure the organization with a view to keeping abreast of advancement in the global energy market. (end)
mm
MENAFN02112024000071011013ID1108843935
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.