UN Chief Urges Ending Israeli Occupation, Protecting Journalists

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on Friday for protecting journalists in Gaza and all occupied Palestinian territories.

In a message read at the opening of the UN International on Peace in the Middle East in Geneva, Guterres stressed the UN unwavering position calling for finding a solution to the crisis and ending Israeli occupation.

The sufferings of journalists are "unprecedented" and ongoing targeting of them shows the deterioration of situation in the Gaza Strip and all Palestinian territories, he said.

Meanwhile, UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Melissa Fleming expressed worry about international reaction to current violations.

Palestinian journalists continue covering reality despite risks around them and permanent threat to their families, she added.

Ambassador Cheikh Niang, Permanent Representative of Senegal to the UN and Chair of the Committee on Palestinians' rights, said behind the war there is a list of several heroes who sacrifice their lives to transmit news and reality.

In a message read at the forum, Niang lauded efforts and sacrifices of Palestinians mainly those in the Strip.

He deplored the killing of more than 130 journalists since the eruption of war and the detention of 29 others in the West Bank.

He stressed that continued blockade on Gaza had beeing impeding local and foreign journalists to transmit reality.

Niang pointed to reports by UN rapporteur tasked with the freedom of press that documented several grave violations against journalists.

He underlined the need of holding those accountable, calling for supporting legal framework to protect journalists in wars and ending Israeli occupation.

The UN global communication department organizes an annual forum on peace in the Middle East, as part of its media programs on Palestine. (end)

amk







MENAFN02112024000071011013ID1108843472