BJP Should Be Held Accountable: Aga Ruhullah
Date
11/1/2024 7:09:18 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi expressed deep sorrow over a recent terrorist attack on civilians in Mazhama Budgam.
In a statement on social media platform X, he said,“Saddened by the news of the terrorist attack on the civilians in Mazhama Budgam. My sympathies and prayers with the victims and their families.”
Ruhullah condemned the attack and questioned the effectiveness of the security apparatus under the current central administration, which directly oversees Jammu and Kashmir.
“The BJP regime, which is directly in control of the security in J&K, should be held accountable for these repeated failures,” he remarked. He further raised concerns about a potential correlation between the recent rise in attacks and recent elections in the region, asking,“Why this sudden rise in these attacks immediately after the recent elections?”
