Dollar Hits 4-Year High As Brazil Faces Fiscal Uncertainty

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) November began with a notable stir in markets as the U.S. dollar reached R$ 5.871 ($1,029) by midday. This marked its highest rate since May 13, 2020, when it closed at R$ 5.901 ($1,035).



Several factors contributed to this increase, including Brazil's fiscal risks, disappointing U.S. employment data, and lower-than-expected U.S. PMI figures.



Market expectations for October's payroll report were set at 100,000 new jobs. However, the U.S. Department of reported only 12,000 new non-farm private sector jobs.



Initially, this weak job growth led to a rise in Brazilian stocks and a drop in the dollar , as U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell by 1.43%, reaching a low of 4.224%.



Despite this initial reaction, market sentiment stabilized upon reviewing the unemployment rate, which remained steady at 4.1% in the U.S.







This stability suggested a robust labor market and reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would slow interest rate cuts to just 0.25 percentage points.



Additionally, the release of October's U.S. manufacturing PMI at 11:45 AM added to market uncertainty. The ISM Chicago reported a PMI drop to 46.5 from an expected 47.6. This indicator is crucial as it reflects industrial activity and signals potential economic trends.

Market Insights

Lucélia Freitas Aguiar from Manchester Investimentos noted that the lower PMI raised concerns about the U.S. economy's trajectory due to its role as a weighted average of industrial performance.



Despite these American economic indicators, Paula Zogbi from Nomad emphasized that they do not fully explain Brazil's currency fluctuations, which ranked among the worst performers for the day.



Brazil's fiscal health remains a significant concern for its currency and assets. Investors are eagerly awaiting details on Brazil 's fiscal spending package from the government.



Delays in announcing these measures have contributed to investor unease, as they were anticipated post-municipal elections but are now postponed due to Finance Minister Fernando Haddad's European trip.



Finally, the upcoming U.S. elections on November 6 add another layer of volatility to the market. Zogbi noted that potential expansionary fiscal policies from candidates could further influence currency strength during this period of heightened uncertainty.

