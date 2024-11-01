JASON KELCE ANNOUNCES KINGSFORD's SEARCH FOR KING OF THE TAILGATE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Plus, fans have an exclusive shot at ultimate tailgate experience.

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

After Jason Kelce declared himself the King of the Grill this summer alongside Kingsford, it's time that he, and fans across the country, move on to their next conquest – becoming King of the Tailgate. Kingsford has been celebrating tailgating all season long with tailgate tour stops at college football games across the country. Now, the brand is launching the King of The Tailgate contest where fans can share their game day grilling vibes for a chance to win the ultimate tailgate experience in Santa Clara, Calif.

Do you have what it takes to be King of the Tailgate? Enter the #KingsfordTailgateSweepstakes to win the ultimate tailgate experience with Jason Kelce and Kingsford!

"This season, I've been able to experience game day in a whole new way, and that includes tailgating from Philadelphia, Kansas City and in between." said Kelce. "Tailgating is such a big part of being a fan, and there's nothing better than getting ready to root for your team with family, friends and grilled food, of course.

And as Kingsford has shown me, you may not be able to win every game, but you can win every tailgate."



Now through November 21, 2024, fans can enter to win their very own tailgating experience alongside THE King of the Grill. Two lucky fans will have the opportunity to win a trip for two to attend the San Francisco 49ers game on December 30, 2024. Included in the two grand prize packages are a meet and greet with Kelce and two tickets to the game. Five runners up will receive a tailgate-at-home set up complete with a grill, a pallet of charcoal, grilling tools, a custom premium cooler and a pair of customized overalls.

"Kingsford is key for any tailgate as nothing goes together better than tailgating and grilling," said Mitchell O'Furey, head of marketing at Kingsford. "We want to celebrate the fans that show up every week and grill for their family and friends on game days, and we're looking forward to doing just that with Jason in the Bay Area."

Fans looking to be a part of the excitement can enter by sharing how they tailgate at home, at the stadium or anywhere in between with Kingsford Charcoal from October 29 through November 21, 2024. Learn more on Kingsford's social channels (TT , X , FB and IG ) and review full rules and conditions here .

About Kingsford | An American-made company founded over 100 years ago to make better use of Henry Ford's wood waste, Kingsford remains America's favorite charcoal. Over a decade later, it's still made in the USA with 100% natural ingredients. Whether you're a first-time griller, retired professional football player or the neighborhood's king of the grill – there's no contest on flavor or experience. From the Kingsford Original briquets you grew up with to premium varieties trusted by chefs and grilling professionals, Kingsford is synonymous with the unique experience and authentic, wood-fired flavor of charcoal grilling.

About The Clorox Company |The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX ) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr® and Pine-Sol® as well as international brands such as Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first in the U.S. to integrate ESG into its business reporting. In 2024 the company was ranked No. 1 on Barron's 100 Most

Sustainable Companies list for the second consecutive year. Visit

thecloroxcompany

Contact:

Kelly Thackery

[email protected]

SOURCE Kingsford Charcoal

