Prime Minister Of Vietnam Meets Minister Of Communications

Doha, Qatar: Prime of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam HE Pham Minh Chinh, met with Minister of Communications and Information of the State of Qatar HE Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai.

During the meeting, they emphasized the importance of strengthening the partnership between the two countries in the field of artificial intelligence and continuing cooperation in communications and information technology.

Both sides expressed their commitment to enhancing cooperation across various sectors, particularly in and innovation.

HE Al Mannai also met with HE Minister of Information and Communications of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Nguyen Manh Hung.

The meeting focused on promoting joint cooperation in digital transformation and information technology, aiming to exchange expertise and explore opportunities for digital innovation.

The meeting also discussed prospects for joint investment in promising technological projects, contributing to digital development in both countries.