Fire Breaks Out In Dnipro Following Russian Strike

Russia attacked the city of Dnipro where a blaze broke out as a result of the strike on Friday.

That's according to Serhii Lysak , head of the regional military administration, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy hit Dnipro. A fire broke out. We are verifying all the details," reads Lysak's post on social media.

Earlier, the Air Force warned residents that a high-velocity air target was approaching the city.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 31 Russian drones and a Kh-59/69 missile overnight Friday, November 1.