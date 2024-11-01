Fire Breaks Out In Dnipro Following Russian Strike
Date
11/1/2024 9:11:57 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia attacked the city of Dnipro where a blaze broke out as a result of the strike on Friday.
That's according to Serhii Lysak , head of the regional military administration, Ukrinform reports.
"The enemy hit Dnipro. A fire broke out. We are verifying all the details," reads Lysak's post on social media.
Read also:
Russia says drone hits its oil depot
Earlier, the Air Force warned residents that a high-velocity air target was approaching the city.
As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 31 Russian drones and a Kh-59/69 missile overnight Friday, November 1.
MENAFN01112024000193011044ID1108841732
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.