(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enteral Syringe Market: Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Application, End-User, Product Type, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Enteral Syringe Market was valued at USD 387.26 Million and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2025-2030.

The Enteral Syringe Market is expanding steadily, primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, neonatal care, and the growing demand for enteral feeding solutions for patients unable to consume food orally. Enteral syringes are essential for delivering nutrients and medications directly into the gastrointestinal tract, making them critical for the care of patients in hospitals, long-term care facilities, and home care settings.

The aging population and the rise in diseases such as cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, and neurological conditions have significantly contributed to the growth of the enteral syringe market. Patients with swallowing difficulties, whether due to surgery, trauma, or chronic illness, rely on enteral feeding as a life-sustaining measure. The increasing emphasis on improving patient outcomes, along with the growing adoption of home healthcare, has led to a greater demand for safe and effective enteral syringes.

Advancements in enteral feeding technology have further propelled the market, with manufacturers developing safer, disposable, and easy-to-use syringes. Innovations such as color-coded syringes and specialized tip designs have improved accuracy and patient safety. Additionally, rising awareness about the benefits of enteral feeding, coupled with healthcare cost containment efforts, has increased the adoption of these syringes across healthcare settings.

Segment Insights

The hospitals segment holds the largest share of the Enteral Syringe Market, accounting for nearly 50% of the market in 2023. This is due to the widespread use of enteral syringes in medical facilities for administering medication and nutrients. The home care settings segment is also growing rapidly, driven by the increasing preference for home-based enteral feeding solutions.

Geographical Insights

The Americas dominate the Enteral Syringe Market, primarily due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and the increasing adoption of enteral feeding in hospitals and home care settings. The U.S. plays a key role in market growth due to its large aging population and rising demand for advanced healthcare solutions. Europe and the Asia-Pacific region also contribute significantly, with growing healthcare awareness and expanding medical infrastructure.

Key Companies

The report assesses the competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development and market share portfolio of top 15 companies.

Key companies in the Global Enteral Syringe Market include:



Cook Medical, Inc.

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Danone

Boston Scientific Corporation

Moog Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Cardinal Health Inc.

Nestle S.A. B. Braun Melsungen AG

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

3. Global Enteral Syringe Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Enteral Syringe Market

3.2 Enteral Syringe Market Type Matrix

3.3 Global Enteral Syringe Market: Dashboard

3.4 Global Enteral Syringe Market: Market Size and CAGR, By Value, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.5 Global Enteral Syringe Market: Market Value Assessment

3.6 Assessment Degree of Impact of COVID-19 on Global Enteral Syringe Market

3.7 Global Enteral Syringe Market Segmentation: By Application

3.7.1 Global Enteral Syringe Market, By Application Overview

3.7.2 Global Enteral Syringe Market Attractiveness Index, By Application (2025-2030)

3.7.3 Global Enteral Syringe Market Size, By Gastroenterology, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Enteral Syringe Market Size, By Oncology, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.5 Global Enteral Syringe Market Size, By Diabetes, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.6 Global Enteral Syringe Market Size, By Neurology, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.7 Global Enteral Syringe Market Size, By Other Applications, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8 Global Enteral Syringe Market Segmentation: By End-User

3.8.1 Global Enteral Syringe Market, By End-User Overview

3.8.2 Global Enteral Syringe Market Attractiveness Index, By End-User (2025-2030)

3.8.3 Global Enteral Syringe Market Size, By Clinics , By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.4 Global Enteral Syringe Market Size, By Hospitals, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.5 Global Enteral Syringe Market Size, By Home Care Settings, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.6 Global Enteral Syringe Market Size, By Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9 Global Enteral Syringe Market Segmentation: By Product Type

3.9.1 Global Enteral Syringe Market, By Product Type Overview

3.9.2 Global Enteral Syringe Market Attractiveness Index, By Product Type (2025-2030)

3.9.3 Global Enteral Syringe Market Size, By Single-Use Enteral Syringes , By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9.4 Global Enteral Syringe Market Size, By Reusable Enteral Syringes, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

4. Enteral Syringe Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900