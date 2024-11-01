Hexagon Purus ASA: Share Capital Increase Registered

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the announcement made by Hexagon Purus ASA (the " Company ") on 30 October 2024 regarding the successful private placement of 145,000,000 new shares (the " Private Placement "), divided on a first tranche with 55,541,400 new shares (" Tranche 1 ") and a second tranche with 89,458,600 new shares. The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the new shares in Tranche 1 of the Private Placement has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The Company's new share capital is NOK 33,324,859.80 divided on 333,248,598 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10. The new shares in Tranche 1 are tradable on Oslo Børs as of publication of this stock exchange announcement.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.