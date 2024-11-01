This Week In Finance News: 11 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help finance journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PR Newswire Weekly Finance Press Release Roundup, Oct. 28-Nov. 1, 2024.

Continue Reading



1. The Loan Store Streamlines Wholesale Lending by launching Gateless Smart Underwrite®

Gateless announced that The Loan Store, a leading national wholesale mortgage lender, has deployed Smart Underwrite®. Smart Underwrite® next-generation technology combines expert systems, artificial intelligence, and robotic process automation to deliver reduced operating costs, mitigate the risk of human error and costly repurchase, and vastly improve the borrower experience.

2. ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 233,000 Jobs in October; Annual Pay was Up 4.6%

"Even amid hurricane recovery, job growth was strong in October," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "As we round out the year, hiring in the U.S. is proving to be robust and broadly resilient."

3. Election 2024: Dechert Shares Views on Potential Impacts Across Key Sectors

The online portal provides insight into anticipated policy and regulatory shifts a future Trump or Harris administration may make and the associated implications across the private equity, private credit, real estate, technology, private client and life sciences sectors.

4. New Synchrony Research Finds Pet Parents Are Equally as Concerned About the Cost of Specialty Veterinary Care as their Pet's Potential Outcome

72% of pet parents are very/extremely concerned about the financial implications of the cost of their pet's specialty care as they are the potential outcome. Half would be stressed by a specialty care bill of up to $1,000, with 81% being stressed if the bill increased towards $2,500.

5. US Consumer Confidence Bounced Back in October

"Consumer confidence recorded the strongest monthly gain since March 2021, but still did not break free of the narrow range that has prevailed over the past two years," said Dana M. Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board.

6. Citi and Google Cloud Announce Strategic Agreement to Modernize Citi's Technology Infrastructure and Drive Innovation

By modernizing its technology infrastructure on Google Cloud, Citi will unlock the ability to offer improved digital products, streamline employee workflows, and run high-performance computing (HPC) and analytics platforms. This includes using advanced HPC capabilities to facilitate the execution of millions of computations daily in Citi's Markets business.

7. Cashing in: Study shows banks investing big in GenAI, and it's paying off

A recent survey found that 17% of banking leaders have fully integrated GenAI into their regular processes. Further, 3 in 5 currently use GenAI to some degree – and nearly all the rest plan to begin soon.

8. Power BI Reporting Made Easy: EPC Group's AI Solutions with Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Fabric

EPC Group, a trusted Microsoft Gold Partner with over 27 years of experience and a leader in Power BI consulting, today announced its advanced solutions for integrating Microsoft 365 Copilot within Microsoft Fabric. This enables businesses to generate AI-powered, on-demand reports in Power BI, significantly enhancing their data analysis capabilities.

9. More Workers Turning to 'Informal Economy' to Make Ends Meet, According to Ludwig Institute

"Our research shows that individuals most likely to turn to the informal economy are those who have been unable to secure stable, well-paying positions in the formal market," said LISEP Chairman Gene Ludwig. "Contrary to popular belief, however, informal work is no panacea for those struggling to find living wage jobs."

10. Economists of the Future Reshape Macro Investing with New Predictive Tools and Alternative Data

Early career economists highly value generative AI for use in forecasting models as the single area of their workflow that may be transformed in the coming 2-3 years. Forecasting models generate predictions about market trends, currency movements or economic indicators. 11. AgentCoach Launches to Revolutionize Real Estate Coaching and Productivity with AI-Powered Coaching Bots and Tools

The platform offers a range of specialized AI bots, including Real Estate, Sales, Marketing, Negotiation, and Motivation specialists, redefining support for agents. This suite of tools allows agents to be more productive, informed, and prepared.

