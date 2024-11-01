Hosting The 'Invest Tokyo Webinar 2024 For Oceania'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
TOKYO, JAPAN, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tokyo aims to become an international financial city that attracts capital, talent, technology, and information from around the world, creating a virtuous cycle of investment and innovation. We are pleased to announce that the online event "Invest Tokyo Webinar 2024 for Oceania ," which is gaining attention in areas such as Fintech and Greentech, will be held as follows with the cooperation of the Australian Trade and Investment Commission and New Zealand Trade and Enterprise.
This event aims to raise awareness of startup initiatives such as SusHi Tech Tokyo and foreign company attraction measures, thereby increasing interest and willingness of overseas startups to enter the Tokyo market. Furthermore, we will continuously approach participating companies and organizations to support their entry into Tokyo.
1. Date and Time
・November 8, 2024 (Friday) 9:00-10:00 AM (JST)
・Auckland 13:00-14:00PM (NZDT/Summer time)
・Sydney 11:00-12:00AM (AEDT/Summer time)
・Perth 8:00-9:00AM (AWST)
2. Hosting Format
Online
*Details on how to participate will be provided separately to applicants.
3. Program (Planned)
Outline:
Speaker
Opening:
Yoshimura Keiichi, Director General of the Office for Startup and Global Financial City Strategy, Tokyo Metropolitan Government
Greeting:
・Mr. George Manetakis, Senior Business Development Manager, Australian Trade and Investment Commission
・Mr. Kentaro Yasuda, Head of Business Development, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise
Lecture:
「Tokyo's Ecosystem and Business Environment」Plug and Play Japan Mr. Phillip Vincent
Panel Discussion by Australian and New Zealand Companies
「Business Opportunities and Development in Japan and Tokyo」
【Speaker】
・DeCarice(Australia)
・Prospection(Australia)
・Cogo(New Zealand)
・K9 Natural Japan Co., Ltd.(New Zealand)
【Moderator】
・Plug and Play Japan Mr. Phillip Vincent
Closing:
Tokyo Metropolitan Government
4 How to Apply
Use the link below to apply.
