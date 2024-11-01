Ukraine Conf. Underlines Return Of Prisoners Of War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- Participants in the Ministerial on the Human Dimension of Ukraine underlined late Thursday commitment to unwavering support for Ukraine and exerting all efforts to ensure the return of prisoners of war.

"We reaffirm our commitment to the return of all prisoners of war, unlawfully detained civilians and unlawfully deported or forcibly transferred children," the conferees said in their final communique.

"We acknowledge the critical role of the human dimension, as expressed in the Joint Communiquأ© on a Peace Framework, in achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace," according to the statement.

They also committed to promoting international peace and security as well as upholding international law, in particular international humanitarian law, and human rights, underscoring the urgent need for the protection of civilians.

During a press conference following the gathering, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the event had produced tangible outcomes for Ukrainian families.

He added that the conference had also come up with commitments to providing aid aiming at ensuring the return of Ukrainian children, urging the international community to help identify the whereabouts of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

The Ministerial Conference brought together representatives from different parts of the world, including foreign ministers, other high-level national representatives, experts from various international organizations, and representatives from civil society. (end)

