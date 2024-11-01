Two People Wounded In Derhachi As Result Of Russian Strike
11/1/2024 2:12:35 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Derhachi, Kharkiv region, two people were injured in the evening as a result of a Russian strike with guided bombs.
The head of the Derhachi city military administration, Vyacheslav Zadorenko, reported this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Two of the victims of the attack are men aged 39 and 65, who work as security guards for a civilian enterprise,” the statement reads.
According to the report, the 39-year-old man suffered injuries to his upper body from glass fragments, and the 65-year-old man had an acute stress reaction.
The State Emergency Service is working to eliminate the fire . The information is being updated, Zadorenko said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russians hit a company in Derhachi with a guided bom b.
