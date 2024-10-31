Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwait Corporation signs a two-year agreement with Korea National Oil Corporation to store four million barrels of oil in Ulsan, South Korea.

KUWAIT -- A reckless driver is arrested in Subahiya area after running over a officer and injuring him.

RIYADH -- Folk Maritime, of Saudi Arabia, launches the new regional route India-Arabian Gulf Service.

BEIRUT -- At least 12 more people are killed and 11 others in a new wave of Israeli in several parts of Lebanon.

BAGHDAD -- The Iraqi Council of Representatives elects Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani as a replacement to former parliament speaker Mohammad Al-Halbousi.

WASHINGTON -- Secretary Blinken: The United States is "tracking very carefully Israel's responsibilities to meet the letter of the law" with regard to the provision of humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

BRUSSELS -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell condemns Israel's attempts to obstruct UNRWA's activities.

BERLIN -- The German government orders closure of Iran's three consulates in Frankfurt, Munich and Hamburg. (end)

