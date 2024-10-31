Israeli Air Attacks On Lebanon Kill 12 More People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- At least 12 more people were killed and 11 others in a new wave of Israeli in several parts of Lebanon on Thursday.

The targeted Maqneh town in Baalbek province where six deaths and six injuries were reported, and Irzay town, near Sidon in the South Governorate, where five people were killed.

In West Beqaa eight people were killed in earlier airstrikes, according to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA).

In a related development, Dr. Nasser Yassin, coordinator of the emergency committee and minister of health, said earlier today that the death toll from the Israeli attacks rose to 2,867 in addition to13,047 injuries since October 8, 2023. (pickup previous)

