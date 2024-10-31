Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Announces The Date For The Release Of Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 Results, Conference Call And Webcast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Call & Webcast: Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 8:30 am ET

MONACO, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. ("Navios Partners") (NYSE:NMM) announced today that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Partners' senior management will provide highlights and commentary on results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024. The Company will report results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024, prior to the conference call.

A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Partners website at

under the "Investors" section at 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.

Conference Call details:

Call Date/Time: Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 8:30 am ET

Call Title: Navios Partners Q3 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

US Dial In: +1.800.267.6316

International Dial In: ID: NMMQ324

The conference call replay will be available two hours after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:US Replay Dial In: Replay Dial In:

This call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Partners website, , under the "Investors" section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.

About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Navios Partners (NYSE: NMM) is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information, please visit our website at .

Public & Investor Relations Contact:

Navios Maritime Partners

Nicolas Bornozis

Capital Link,