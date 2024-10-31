Switzerland Returns Three Offenders To Ukraine

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland has deported three convicted Ukrainian criminals to their country of origin. The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) confirmed the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper report to the news agency Keystone-SDA.

October 31, 2024

SEM confirms the return of three people on Wednesday by special flight. These are convicted criminals who are facing expulsion from the country. For reasons of data protection and privacy, it is not possible to provide any further information on these individuals.

The repatriation of the three Ukrainian offenders is the first since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022, writes the Neue Zürcher Zeitung in its Thursday edition. It is possible that these individuals may now be called up for military service.