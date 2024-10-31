Saudi Arabia’S Strategic Vision For Logistics

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) By Elaine Prates *

I had the opportunity to participate in the inaugural edition of the Global Logistics Forum (GLF ) this October in Riyadh, an event organized by Saudi Arabia's of and Logistics Services that will be held annually. During two intense days of discussions and learning, leaders, policymakers, and renowned global experts gathered to explore the latest and most pressing transformations in global chains and the logistics sector.

The forum highlighted best practices in regulation and public policy, as well as bringing innovative strategies to the table for the private sector to optimize supply chain operations and drive global e-commerce. Amid rapid technological changes and growing economic interdependence between countries, the GLF emerged as a space to discuss solutions that meet the sector's new demands and align global interests with Saudi Arabia's strategic vision of becoming an international logistics hub.

The forum is part of Saudi Arabia's broader Vision 2030 strategy, which aims to diversify the economy and reduce dependency on oil exports. Key to this is the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which seeks to enhance Saudi Arabia's logistics capacity, making it one of the world's top 10 logistics hubs. With over USD 36 billion already allocated to various infrastructure projects, including the expansion of ports, airports, and railways, Saudi initiatives aim to meet the growing demand for global trade and logistics solutions.

Under the theme“The Future of Logistics,” the 2024 Global Logistics Forum focused on critical areas such as digital transformation in logistics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, sustainability, and policy frameworks that accelerate regional and global connectivity. Discussion panels and workshops explored the latest technological innovations, challenges, and policies needed to build resilient and sustainable supply chains.

Saudi Arabia's geographic position places it strategically between major trade partners in Asia, Europe, and Africa. As global supply chains undergo shifts driven by geopolitical dynamics and the demand for shorter, more efficient routes, Saudi Arabia's logistical development has the potential to reduce travel times and enhance efficiency within the global supply network. State-of-the-art logistics parks, free zones, and initiatives like the Saudi Landbridge Project underscore the country's commitment to cross-border trade, linking the Arabian Gulf to the Red Sea.

The forum also highlights Saudi Arabia's focus on integrating sustainable practices within its logistics sector. The country is investing in renewable energy sources, electrification of transport fleets, and eco-friendly logistics solutions to reduce its carbon footprint and position itself as a responsible global player in supply chain management.

Thus, with the unique experience of attending this excellent event in Saudi Arabia, I was able to understand how the country aims to become a gateway for international trade. By advancing in policies, infrastructure, and innovation, Saudi Arabia not only unlocks regional economic opportunities but also shapes the future of logistics for the world.

Elaine Prates is a master's student in the Public Policy and Management Program at Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) in São Paulo and a senior institutional relations analyst at the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC).

The responsibility for opinions expressed in signed articles rests solely with their authors.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

