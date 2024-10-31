IF YOU LOVE SOMEONE WHO SMOKES, GIVE THEM THE FACTS

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Whether it's a friend, family member or partner, most of us know someone who smokes. We'd love them to stop, but perhaps past attempts have been blighted by confusion.

Quitting tobacco and nicotine is always the best choice they can make. But if they don't, better choices than continuing to smoke still exist.

When information is readily available and clearly laid out, the cloud of confusion begins to dissipate, and smokers can access the tools they need to leave cigarettes behind. You can support your loved ones in their smoke-free journey by giving them the facts below:

It's often misunderstood, but the primary cause of smoking-related diseases like lung cancer, is the high levels of harmful chemicals in the smoke of a burning cigarette.





There's a better choice for everyone, including smokers. Smoke-free products are just that – free of smoke, which means they can produce considerably lower levels of harmful chemicals compared to cigarettes.





Smoke-free products like nicotine pouches, snus, heated tobacco, and e-cigarettes deliver nicotine in different ways, without burning. Nicotine is addictive and not risk-free, but smoke-free products are a far better choice than continuing to smoke. As with every product, it's important to do your research, choosing an alternative that's been backed by science, tested thoroughly, and comes from a reputable retailer.





Brought to you by Philip Morris Misr .