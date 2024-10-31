Russia Urges Israel Not To Ban UNRWA Activities

Moscow, October 31 (Petra) -- The Russian Foreign Thursday urged Israel not to ban the activities of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza, noting that the measure violates international law.According to a statement, the Ministry said, "Israeli practices against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) become another form of collective punishment of millions of Palestinians."

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.