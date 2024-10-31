New Insights: The Role Of Identity In Destination Decisions

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Destinations International

Travel has the power to enrich lives and broaden perspectives. However, many people face barriers based on their identities that keep out of reach. In fact, 80% of underserved travelers report facing serious challenges throughout their experiences in travel.

Our new research, Journeys for All: An Expedia Group Study on Inclusion in Travel , looks into the disparities in travel experiences among underserved travelers in the United States, including Black, Latino, LGBTQIA+, and travelers with disabilities. Examining their journey, from planning and research to their experiences at their destination, there is an opportunity and imperative for the industry to change, to make travel more inclusive while building a stronger, more diverse visitor base for your destination.

