Think Together Honors LA84 Foundation With Its Champion Of Change Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The 15-year partnership between Think Together and the LA84 Foundation has benefits 7,000 middle school students annually and has impacted more than 60,000 students with competitive sports in total.

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Think Together , California's leading nonprofit provider of afterschool, expanded learning, and school improvement programs, presented the

LA84 Foundation with its Champion of Change award at a reception held at the newly renovated Arts & Conservatory in Costa Mesa on Oct. 29. This award recognizes organizations that have made significant contributions to the education and development of Think Together students.

LA84 Foundation President and CEO Renata Simril (center), accepts the Champion of Change award, presented by Think Together Board Member Julie Miller-Phipps (left) and Think Together Founder and CEO Randy Barth (right).

Continue Reading

Attendees enjoyed performances by a children's choir, an exclusive screening of the documentary "The Corner" and a panel discussion moderated by Chief Operations Officer of the Arts & Learning Conservatory Tiesha Utai and featuring: LA84 Foundation President and CEO Renata Simril; Think Together Founder and CEO of Think Together Randy Barth; and Social Equity Youth Sports Advocate Daysi Garcia.

"The research shows that physical activity is as important for learning and development as time in the classroom," said Think Together Founder and CEO Randy Barth. "Think Together's partnership with the LA84 Foundation allows our organization to offer a well-rounded approach to ensure students' minds and bodies are active and healthy."

Since the partnership began in 2008, Think Together has expanded sports program offerings to every one of its middle school programs stretching from the San Fernando Valley to the Coachella Valley. Each year, more than 7,000 students at 88 schools gain access to competitive team sports, ranging from flag football to volleyball, soccer, and basketball through the LA84 Foundation.

"The LA84 Foundation is grateful to be honored with the Champion of Change award, and for 15 years of partnership with Think Together to advance our shared goal of achieving play equity for all kids," said Renata Simril, President and CEO of the LA84 Foundation. "We continue to support the work of our partners like Think Together to remove barriers to sport, play and movement for kids in every community."

The LA84 Foundation believes in the transformational power of sport and emphasizes the importance of play equity and access to organized team sports. The LA84 Foundation has funded grants for organizations that focus on positive youth development through sport for the last four decades as a legacy of the 1984 Olympic Games. The Olympic and Paralympic values are fundamental to the work of the Foundation, and the organizations it supports: friendship, respect, excellence, determination, courage, and equality.



Think Together's afterschool programs are funded through ASES grants from the California Department of Education and 21st Century Community Learning Centers grants from the U.S. Department of Education. However, private grants from partners like the LA84 Foundation help strengthen Think Together's expanded learning programs and provide students with equitable access to academic enrichment.

About Think Together

Think Together partners with schools and communities to pursue educational equity and excellence for all kids. As a nonprofit organization, Think Together innovates, implements, and scales academic solutions that change the odds for hundreds of thousands of California students. Think Together's program areas include early learning, afterschool, school support services and leadership development for teachers and school administrators. For more information, call (888) 485-THINK or visit

.

About LA84 Foundation

The LA84 Foundation is a national leader in the role of sports in positive youth development. As a legacy of the 1984 Summer Olympics, the LA84 Foundation has supported thousands of organizations in Southern California through grant making, funding facilities and fields of play, while also training coaches, commissioning research, convening conferences and as a national thought leader on issues ensuring childhood success and community health. The LA84 Foundation levels the playing field for play equity to ensure all youth have access and opportunity, regardless of income, gender or ability, while elevating sport and play as an integral pathway to lifelong well-being.

SOURCE Think Together

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED