Dallas Residents Unite To End Addiction Stigma At Upcoming Shatterproof Event

New research reveals high stigma and misunderstanding of treatable medical condition

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On

Saturday, November 9, at 8:00 a.m., an event to raise awareness about addiction and mobilize Dallas residents to end addiction stigma will be held at The Sound at Cypress Waters, 3111 Olympus Blvd, Dallas, TX. The event, organized by the national nonprofit Shatterproof and supported by local companies and community-based organizations, is a walk and rally for those impacted by substance use disorder (SUD) to unite and address the pervasive shaming and judgment toward people with this medical condition.

Registration is still open to participate. Visit to register today.

"Everybody knows someone impacted by addiction, whether it be a family member, friend, neighbor or co-worker, and it is time we end the silence, stop the judgment and shame, and bring addiction out of the shadows," said Kirsten Seckler, chief marketing officer for Shatterproof. "Shatterproof is here to convene the many people who have been impacted and the many organizations that are making a difference locally. The Shatterproof Walk to End Addiction Stigma is a launching point for us to continue raising society's consciousness around this health condition."



In the U.S., nearly 49 million people ages 12 and older have SUD. At the same time, the majority of U.S. adults demonstrate high levels of addiction stigma. This is according to new data that Shatterproof released as a part of a recent report called the Shatterproof Addiction Stigma Index, one of the most comprehensive measurement tools designed to-date, which assesses attitudes about substance use and people who have substance use disorder.

Addiction stigma is a set of unfair, negative and often discriminatory beliefs directed toward and experienced by individuals with substance use disorder. Data in Texas specifically shows that residents state the following:





69% don't believe that a person with SUD is experiencing a chronic medical illness.

72% are unwilling to have a person with SUD marry into their family.

59% would be unwilling to hire a person with SUD.

53% are unwilling to have a group home for a person with SUD in their neighborhood. 48% are unwilling to move next door to a person with SUD and are unwilling to have a person with SUD as a close friend.

Addiction stigma clouds the nation's ability to coalesce around meaningful solutions, including treatment, harm reduction, and recovery supports and services.



The Shatterproof Walk to End Addiction Stigma is a gathering place for all those who have been impacted by addiction. The event will honor those who have been lost to addiction, will celebrate those who are successfully managing their substance use disorder, and will rally the community to support those who are living with addiction.

This year's Shatterproof Walk is sponsored by Abbott, HEI Hotels, Highgate Hotels, Hilton, JPMorgan Chase, and WFAA-TV.

In addition to attending the walk event, anyone can make a difference and reduce stigma.

Educate yourselves and others.



Seek information about SUD, know how to identify and respond to an overdose, and learn about the resources available. Visit for trusted guidance.

Share your story.



Stories connect us all and people can be part of the movement to end addiction stigma by sharing how substance use has impacted their lives. Share your story:



ABOUT SHATTERPROOF:

Shatterproof is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the addiction treatment system in the U.S. Shatterproof is focused on guiding society, especially families, through the complexities of a substance use disorder; informing the public on prevention, treatment and recovery from addiction; and educating the public to reduce addiction stigma to ensure that people who use substances or have a substance use disorder can live healthy and fulfilled lives. Find Shatterproof on Facebook, X and YouTube: @ShatterproofHQ or follow them on Instagram: @weareshatterproof. To learn more, visit

