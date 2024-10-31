HYCU® Recognized As CRN 2024 Product Of The Year Finalist

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) R-Cloud Noted for Enterprise Class Automated Backup, Granular Recovery, Data Migration, and Disaster Recovery for On-premises, Multicloud, and SaaS Applications

Boston, Massachusetts, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc. , a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud services, and SaaS, and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Company , has recognized its HYCU R-CloudTM as a finalist in the 2024 Product of the Year Awards in the Data Protection, Management and Resiliency category.

The CRN Products of the Year Awards recognize the leading partner-friendly products in the IT channel today that either launched or were significantly updated over the last year. These innovative product offerings stand out for their responsiveness to the fast-changing needs of IT solution providers and their customers.

The 2024 finalists were chosen by the CRN editorial team in 30 different technology categories. The winners will be selected through a survey of solution providers who will rate the finalists across three criteria (technology, revenue and profit, and customer need) based on their real-world experience with the products.

Developed as an integrated SaaS platform, HYCU R-Cloud offers enterprise class automated backup, granular recovery, data migration, and disaster recovery across on-premises, multi-cloud platforms, cloud services, and SaaS applications. HYCU R-Cloud is built on an agentless architecture, eliminating the need for additional hardware or software. HYCU R-Graph , a key component of HYCU R-Cloud, provides data estate discovery and visualization, supporting more than 90 data sources. From the HYCU Generative AI Initiative that seamlessly integrates generative AI technology, including Anthropics' AI assistant Claude with R-Cloud, users and partners can create new, easy-to-use SaaS integrations. This innovation reduces the time to build new data protection modules from weeks to hours.

“Finalists for the 2024 CRN Products of the Year Awards have proven their dedication to developing leading-edge technology that benefits solution provider partners and their customers,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company.“We are pleased to showcase the outstanding products and services of the finalists and look forward to seeing the winners selected by solution providers later this year.”

"We're witnessing a dramatic shift in how enterprises operate - the average global company now uses 371 SaaS applications, up from 217 just last year. While this SaaS explosion has unleashed unprecedented business agility and innovation, it's also created a complex web of data vulnerability," said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. "Most organizations don't realize that SaaS providers aren't responsible for protecting their data - that responsibility falls squarely on the users' shoulders. The recent CrowdStrike outage served as a stark reminder that even industry leaders aren't immune to disruption, and without proper protection, companies risk losing critical business data in seconds. This new reality demands a fundamentally different approach to data protection - one that seamlessly spans SaaS, on-premises, and multicloud environments. It's precisely why we developed R-Cloud, and we're honored that CRN's editors continue to recognize our innovation in addressing this critical market need."

Finalists were announced online at CRN.com on October 30, 2024. Winners of the 2024 Products of the Year Awards will be announced in the December issue of CRN Magazine and online at on December 2nd.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native, and SaaS IT environments, the company provides unrivaled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. The company's award-winning R-Cloud platform eliminates complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make it the #1 SaaS Data Protection platform. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

Attachment

HYCU Named CRN 2024 Product of the Year Finalist

CONTACT: Don Jennings HYCU, Inc. 617-791-1710 ... Kristin Dasilva The Channel Company ...