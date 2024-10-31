Trump Leads Key Swing State While Biden A Drag On Harris

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The United States presidential election will be held next Tuesday, with results coming in Wednesday AEDT. In analyst Nate Silver's aggregate of national polls, Democrat Kamala Harris leads Donald by 48.6–47.5, a slight gain for Trump since Monday , when Harris led by 48.6–47.4. Harris' national lead peaked on October 2, when she led by 49.4–45.9.

The US president isn't elected by the national popular vote, but by the Electoral College, in which each state receives electoral votes equal to its House seats (population based) and senators (always two). Almost all states award their electoral votes as winner-takes-all, and it takes 270 electoral votes to win (out of 538 total).

Relative to the national popular vote, the Electoral College is biased to Trump, with Harris needing at least a two-point popular vote win to be the narrow Electoral College favourite in Silver's model.

In Silver's averages, Trump has a 0.6-point lead in Pennsylvania (19 electoral votes), up from 0.3 on Monday. Trump has slightly larger leads of one to two points in North Carolina (16), Georgia (16) and Arizona (11). Harris is narrowly ahead by 0.1 point in Nevada (six) and about one point ahead in Michigan (15) and Wisconsin (ten).

If current polls are exactly right, Trump wins the Electoral College by 281–257. Not making Pennsylvania's popular governor Josh Shapiro her running mate could be Harris' biggest mistake .

In Silver's model, Trump has a 54% chance to win the Electoral College, slightly higher than 53% on Monday. There's a 29% chance that Harris wins the popular vote but loses the Electoral College. The FiveThirtyEight forecast gives Trump a 51% win probability.