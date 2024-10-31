Robust Q3 & 9M 2024 Results(1) - Integration On Track

Leasing and Services margins Underlying margins1 stood at 521 bps in Q3 2024 vs. 539 bps in Q2 2024. Margins stood at EUR 647 million, down by -6.8% vs. Q2 2024, notably impacted by a EUR -66 million swing in mark-to-market of derivatives and breakage revenues. For 9M 2024, margins stood at EUR 2,047 million, corresponding to 530 bps on an underlying basis

Used Car Sales (UCS) result per unit stood at EUR 1,4202 excluding the impacts of reduction in costs and Purchase Price Allocation (PPA), gradually decreasing vs. Q2 2024 (EUR 1,480). UCS result per unit at EUR 493 including the impacts of reduction in depreciation costs and PPA, vs. EUR 575 in Q2 2024

Synergies3 stood at EUR 32 million in Q3 2024, up from EUR 27 million in Q2 2024. In 9M 2024 synergies amounted to EUR 80 million

Cost to income ratio3 stood at 63.4% in Q3 2024 and 64.3% in 9M 2024

Cost of risk4 stood at 22 bps vs. 23 bps in Q2 2024, 9M 2024 cost of risk stood at 23 bps

Net income (group share) stood at EUR 147 million in Q3 2024 and EUR 524 million in 9M 2024

Return on Tangible Equity (ROTE)5 stood at 7.1% in Q3 2024 and 8.8% in 9M 2024

Earnings per share6 stood at EUR 0.15 in Q3 2024 and EUR 0.56 in 9M 2024

Earning assets7 were flat vs. end June 2024, +5.8% vs. end September 2023

CET1 ratio stood at 12.6% as at end September 2024

On 31 October 2024, Tim Albertsen, CEO of Ayvens, commenting on the third quarter 2024 Group results, stated:

“Ayvens has continued to deliver steadily on its integration roadmap, with robust business and financial performance in a contrasted environment.

First, integration has been making good progress in all aspects, notably with the successful execution of IT platform migration in France which took place mid-October 2024. Rebranding has continued to be rolled out, now covering 32 countries out of 42 in total. Rebranding has also concerned the creation of Ayvens Bank, which is an important pillar of our Group funding strategy. Ayvens is reaping the benefits of its best-in-class combined remarketing channels that allow to leverage its most profitable markets to optimize resale volumes and prices, notably on electric vehicles. The ongoing integration of our legacy treasury centres has been accompanied by a strong decrease in Ayvens' derivatives portfolio which will significantly reduce the volatility of our financial results going forward. Finally, total synergies have further increased this quarter, on track to reach our 2024 objective.

From a financial standpoint, Ayvens has demonstrated a robust performance this quarter again, though negatively impacted by non-recurring items, with superior leasing and services margins, good cost monitoring and solid capital position.

Last but not least, I am happy to share that Ecovadis has awarded Ayvens the Platinum medal which places our Group in the top 1% of companies assessed by Ecovadis over the last 12 months. This clearly illustrates our commitment to be "better with every move" as a leading global sustainable mobility player.

I would like to thank all our staff for their strong commitment to the delivery of our integration roadmap.”





Q3 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Fleet and earning assets

Earning assets increased by +5.8% year-on-year to EUR 53.1 billion as at 30 September 2024 and has remained broadly flat vs. 30 June 2024. The year-on-year increase was primarily driven by inflation on car prices and the transition to EVs, which have a higher value than ICE cars.

Ayvens' total fleet amounted to 3.332 million as at 30 September 2024, down -1.6% year-on-year, reflecting a commercial selective approach to restore margins.

Fleet management contracts decreased by -2.9% vs. 30 September 2023, remaining broadly stable vs. June 2024, at 680 thousand vehicles as at 30 September 2024.

Full-service leasing contracts reached 2.653 million vehicles as at end September 2024, down -1.3% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis and down -1.2% vs. 30 June 2024.

EV penetration reached 39%8 of new passenger car registrations in Q3 2024 in line with Q2 2024 level. Ayvens' BEV and PHEV9 penetration stood at 27% and 12% respectively in Q3 2024.





Income statement10

In a softening economic environment, Ayvens demonstrated the strength of its business model and market positioning. The decrease in the Gross Operating Income compared to the previous quarter, from EUR 785 million to EUR 724 million, is mainly driven by lower services margin in July 2024 and unfavourable non-recurring items which amounted to EUR -47 million in Q3 2024 vs. EUR -21 million in Q2 2024.

The Group's underlying financial performance remained solid, with robust underlying margins11 which stood at 521 bps and a Used Car Sales result that has remained at a high level, at EUR 77 million in Q3 2024 vs. EUR 91 million in Q2 2024.

Leasing & Services margins

Taken together, Leasing & Services margins amounted to EUR 647 million in Q3 2024, decreasing by -6.8% compared to Q2 2024. In 9M 2024, total margins reached EUR 2,047 million, an increase of +2.0% vs. 9M 2023, including a perimeter change impact linked to the LeasePlan acquisition closing on 22 May 2023.

In Q3 2024 underlying margins16 increased by +1.0% in euros compared to Q3 2023 and decreased by -3.0% compared to Q2 2024. The quarter-on-quarter evolution is mainly driven by lower services margin in July. Underlying margins12 stood at 521 bps of average earning assets, compared to 539 bps in Q2 2024. In 9M 2024, underlying margins stood at 530 bps, reflecting the measures implemented to restore profitability.

Non-recurring items totalled EUR -47 million in Q3 2024 vs. EUR -21 million in Q2 2024 and EUR 80 million in Q3 2023. Q3 2024 non-recurring items included notably a mark-to-market of derivative and breakage revenues impact of EUR -54 million, vs. EUR +12 million in Q2 2024, mainly due to the decrease in interest rates during this quarter. Thanks to a proactive reduction of LeasePlan's legacy derivatives portfolio, the sensitivity of this portfolio to a +10/-10 bps parallel shift of interest rates has been further reduced, from EUR +6 million/EUR -6 million as at 30 June 2024 to EUR +2 million/EUR -2 million as at 30 September 2024. Hence, this derivatives portfolio, whose mark-to-market value stood at EUR +14 million as at 30 September 2024 vs. EUR +69 million as at 30 June 2024, is expected to generate lower volatility on the Group's income statement going forward.

The detailed list of non-recurring items is presented in page 13.

Used car sales result

In Q3 2024, the Used Car Sales (UCS) result reached EUR 77 million vs. EUR 91 million in Q2 2024, reflecting the on-going gradual normalization of used car sales markets. 157 thousand cars were sold in Q3 2024, in line with Q2 2024 used cars sales volume.

Q3 2024 UCS result was driven by:



The normalization of used car markets: Ayvens' UCS result per unit13 excluding the negative impacts of reduction in depreciation costs and PPA came in at EUR 1,420 per unit in Q3 2024, down EUR 60 vs. EUR 1,480 per unit in Q2 2024. This very gradual decrease reflects a similar pattern as in previous quarters, with UCS result on ICE vehicles still at a high level and BEV negative impact having plateaued overall since the beginning of the year.

The slight increase in the negative impact of the reduction in depreciation costs booked in the previous reporting periods: EUR -70 million vs. EUR -68 million in Q2 2024. The PPA amortization at EUR -75 million stable vs. Q2 2024.

Including the impact of PPA and reduction in depreciation costs from previous quarters, UCS result per unit stood at EUR 493 in Q3 2024 vs. EUR 575 per unit in Q2 2024 and EUR 511 per unit in Q3 2023.

In 9M 2024, the UCS result stood at EUR 255 million, down vs. EUR 343 million in 9M 2023, driven by the normalization of used car markets.

As at 30 September 2024, the Group's stock of reduction in depreciation costs to be reversed over the coming years was EUR 392 million, of which EUR 79 million to be reversed in Q4 2024. Likewise, the stock of PPA remaining to be amortized in the income statement stood at EUR 100 million, of which EUR 75 million in Q4 2024.

Operating expenses

In Q3 2024, operating expenses amounted to EUR 460 million, up from EUR 445 million in the same period last year but down from EUR 475m in Q2 2024, i.e. -3.2% quarter-on-quarter, resulting from lower IT costs and on-going strong cost discipline across all departments.

Cost to achieve (CTA) amounted to EUR 20 million, down vs. Q2 2024 which stood at EUR 33 million. Excluding non-recurring items, operating expenses decreased by EUR 3 million i.e. -0.6% vs. Q2 2024, reflecting cost containment measures.

In 9M 2024, operating expenses reached EUR 1,425 million compared to EUR 1,075 million in the same period last year, due to perimeter change impact. On a like-for-like basis14, 9M 2024 operating expenses excluding non-recurring items are broadly stable at +0.5% vs. 9M 2023.

The underlying Cost / Income ratio in Q3 2024 stood at 63.4%, an increase of 1.5ppt vs. Q2 2024, as the -0.6% operational expenses decrease quarter-on-quarter was offset by the impact of lower services margin. Over 9M 2024, the cost-to-income ratio stood at 64.3%.

Cost of risk

Impairment charges on receivables came in at EUR 29 million in Q3 2024, compared to EUR 31 million in Q2 2024 and EUR 22 million in Q3 2023. The cost of risk15 stood at 22 bps in Q3 2024 vs. 23 bps in Q2 2024 and 18 bps in Q3 2023. For 9M 2024, impairment charges were EUR 93 million vs. EUR 46 million in the same period last year.

The increase in cost of risk in Q3 2024 and 9M 2024 compared to respectively Q3 2023 and 9M 2023 is primarily driven by LeasePlan's alignment on the Group's provisioning methodology.

Net income

Income tax expense came in at EUR 82 million this quarter, down from EUR 132 million in Q3 2023 and up from EUR 71 million in Q2 2024. The effective tax rate increased to 35.5%, impacted notably by the effect of hyperinflation in Turkey and ongoing Group restructuring, vs. 25.5% in Q2 2024 which mainly benefited from the tax deduction of AT1 interest coupons payment that was accounted for its full-year impact in Q2 2024. For 9M 2024, the effective tax rate stood at 30.6%.

Non-controlling interests were EUR 1 million vs. EUR 11 million in Q3 2023 following the redemption of LeasePlan's Tier 1 capital with third parties which occurred during Q2 2024.

Net income (Group share) reached EUR 147 million in Q3 2024, compared to EUR 196 million in Q2 2024 and EUR 228 million in Q3 2023 which included EUR +80 million of non-recurring revenue items. For 9M 2024, Net income (Group share) was EUR 524 million.

Diluted Earnings per share16 was EUR 0.15 vs. EUR 0.25 in Q3 2023.

The Return on Tangible Equity (ROTE) came in at 7.1% in Q3 2024, down from 10% in Q2 2024 and down vs. Q3 2023 at 12.6%.

BALANCE SHEET AND REGULATORY CAPITAL

Financial structure

Group shareholders' equity17 totalled EUR 10.2 billion as at 30 September 2024 vs. EUR 10.0 billion as at 31 December 2023. Net asset value per share18 (NAV) was EUR 12.48 and net tangible asset value per share (NTAV) was EUR 9.12 as at 30 September 2024, compared to EUR 12.28 and EUR 8.95 respectively as at 31 December 2023.

Total balance sheet increased to EUR 74.5 billion as at 30 September 2024 from EUR 70.3 billion as at 31 December 2023, mainly on the back of the increase in cash balances and short-term deposits with Societe Generale.

Financial debt19 stood at EUR 40.6 billion at the end of September 2024 vs. EUR 37.6 billion at the end of December 2023, while deposits reached EUR 13.4 billion compared to EUR 11.8 billion at the end of December 2023. 31% of the financial debt consisted of loans from Societe Generale as at end September 2024.

As part of its active liquidity management strategy, Ayvens further diversified its funding in July 2024 by issuing a EUR 750 million bond over 5 years, confirming the market's robust appetite for Ayvens debt instruments.

The Group has access to ample short-term liquidity, with cash holdings at Central bank reaching EUR 5.4 billion and an undrawn committed Revolving Credit Facility of EUR 1.75 billion in place.

Ayvens has strong long-term debt credit ratings from Moody's (A1), S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings (A-).

Regulatory capital

Ayvens' risk-weighted assets (RWA) totalled EUR 58.3 billion as at 30 September 2024 under CRR2/CRD5 rules, with credit risk-weighted assets accounting for 84% of the total. The EUR 0.5 billion RWA increase compared to 30 June 2024 is mainly explained by the combined increase in intra Societe Generale Group deposits and the share of these deposits above 3 months.

Ayvens had a strong Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.6%, i.e. 324 basis points above the regulatory requirement of 9.33%20, and Total Capital ratio of 16.4% as at 30 September 2024, stable compared to 30 June 2024.





