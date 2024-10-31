Eight Daesh Militants Killed In Airstrikes In N. Iraq

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Oct 31 (NNN-NINA) – Eight Daesh have been killed, in in the northern Iraqi province of Kirkuk, the Iraqi military said, yesterday.

Acted on intelligence reports, Iraqi forces on Monday, carried out four airstrikes on a Daesh hideout, in the Hamrin mountain range of southern Kirkuk, according to a statement from the Security Cell, a media outlet affiliated with the Iraqi Joint Operations Command.

Also yesterday, a joint force from the Iraqi and intelligence, searched the bombed site and found the bodies of eight terrorists, the statement said.

According to intelligence reports, several Daesh leaders were among those killed, whose names and other information would be announced later after DNA testing, the statement added.

It noted that, the joint force also found weapons, ammunition, explosives, logistical materials, and communication devices at the site.– NNN-NINA