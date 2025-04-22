403
Jordan, Turkey Discuss Regional Developments, Cooperation
Amman, April 22 (Petra) – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Huneiti, met on Tuesday with Turkish Ambassador to Amman, Yakup Caymazoglu, to discuss ways of strengthening bilateral relations and military cooperation between Jordan and Turkey.
The two sides exchanged views on enhancing joint coordination across various sectors and addressed recent developments in the region, underscoring the importance of continued collaboration to bolster regional stability and shared strategic interests.
Caymazoglu expressed his appreciation for Jordan's pivotal role, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, in promoting peace and security across the region. He emphasized the need for sustained cooperation to support the armed forces of both nations.
The meeting was attended by the Turkish Defense Attaché in Amman, along with several senior officers from the Jordan Armed Forces.
