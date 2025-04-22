403
'Perfect Moment For Companies In Qatar To Explore Cross-Border Value Creation In US,' Says Sheikha Mayes
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The US-Qatar Business Council (USQBC), in collaboration with the US Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration (ITA), has hosted Business Circles: SelectUSA 2025 Edition, as part of efforts to explore cross-border value creation in the US.
The programme brought together business leaders, professionals, and specialists from the US Commercial Service for dynamic roundtable sessions focused on harnessing opportunities in the US market through the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2025, which is taking place next month the US.
Hosted by the US Department of Commerce, the summit, which will be held at the National Harbor, Maryland from May 11-14, 2025, is a one-stop shop for companies considering expanding to the US and provides EDOs or economic development organisations with the opportunity to meet directly with global companies to facilitate investment deals.
The SelectUSA Investment Summit 2025 is a high-profile event for international business investment. Qatar's delegation will benefit from direct connections to US economic development organisations, service providers, commercial advisers, and policymakers, offering high-value networking and investment matchmaking across sectors.
Organised as part of the USQBC's ongoing partnership with ITA, the programme 'Business Circles: SelectUSA 2025 Edition - Move & Meet, Learn & Lead' was a practical forum to explore cross-border business opportunities, reinforcing the council's mission to deepen economic ties and expand commercial co-operation between the two countries.
“The US represents the world's largest consumer market... Meanwhile, Qatar's business landscape is expanding rapidly through entrepreneurship, world-class infrastructure, and the government's drive to diversify the economy and promote the private sector. Now is the perfect moment for companies in Qatar to explore cross-border value creation in the US,” said USQBC Doha Managing Director Sheikha Mayes bint Hamad al-Thani, who emphasised the importance of advancing US-Qatar trade and investment.
Janelle Weyek, Commercial Counselor at the US Embassy Doha, stressed the importance of continuing to grow the commercial and investment relationship.
Srinivasa Murthy, US Commercial Specialist, highlighted the summit's features, benefits, and registration guidelines, and encouraged participants to reach out for one-on-one calls to discuss their individual business objectives.
The programme's core component was a series of interactive Business Circle discussions, led by officials from the US Commercial Service, the USQBC team, and SelectUSA 2025 ambassadors, past members of Qatar's delegation to the summit. These small-group conversations offered attendees first-hand insights and strategic guidance for maximising the summit's benefits.
A networking reception closed the programme, reinforcing connections built during the Business Circles and underscoring the Council's role in facilitating valuable engagements. USQBC remains committed to fostering a thriving business environment and enabling companies in Qatar to access local and cross-border avenues to meet their strategic goals.
Since inception, the SelectUSA Investment Summit has attracted thousands of international companies and economic development representatives generating more than $135bn in new investment projects supporting more than 105,000 jobs across the US and its territories.
The previous version of the summit saw record-breaking numbers with more than 5,000 participants, including EDO representatives from 56 US states and territories and over 2,500 business investors from 96 international markets.
