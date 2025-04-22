Workshop Highlights Green Building, EDGE Certification In Promoting Sustainability

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 22 (Petra) – The Engineering Offices and Companies Association, the Engineers Academy for Development and Engineering Training, and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) held a workshop to highlight the importance of green buildings in achieving sustainable development and to introduce the EDGE green building certification.The workshop underscored the construction sector's role as a major contributor to resource consumption, particularly in terms of energy and water usage, and its impact on carbon emissions.Samar Kilani, Director of the Engineers Academy for Development and Engineering Training, said the EDGE system aims to enhance the efficiency of energy, water, and materials used in buildings, while promoting improved methods, systems, and sustainability concepts. She noted that sustainability is a priority topic for the Engineers Association.Kilani underlined the vital role engineers play in shaping a sustainable future and mitigating environmental impact. She also emphasized the growing importance of sustainability and green buildings in the work of engineering offices and companies, particularly through the adoption of systems such as LEED and EDGE.She added that sustainability has become a benchmark for professional excellence, and that the Syndicate's engagement in this field is driving a shift from conventional practices toward a more sustainable built environment. Investment in this sector, she said, is not only an environmental necessity but also a professional and ethical responsibility.The workshop, presented by Maysoun Khreisat, introduced the concept of green building and its contribution to reducing the construction sector's strain on resources and limiting carbon emissions. The session also covered green building tools and methods.Participants discussed the importance of green building certifications in quantifying and documenting building impacts, supporting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) measurement, and gaining recognition from local and international institutions. The workshop featured an overview of the EDGE green building certification, which has been implemented in Jordan over recent years.Abeer Shaalan, representing the International Finance Corporation, affirmed the IFC's full commitment to collaborating with the Engineers Association to promote sustainability and the EDGE system. She noted the corporation's willingness to organize further workshops to raise awareness and support efforts toward building a sustainable future.